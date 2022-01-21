MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt extends HLL Lifecare bid submission deadline till February 28

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had on December 14 invited preliminary bids for selling the government’s 100 per cent stake in the health sector CPSE.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

The government has extended the deadline by about a month till February 28 for prospective buyers to submit the expression of interest (EoI) for strategic sale-bound HLL Lifecare.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had on December 14 invited preliminary bids for selling the government’s 100 per cent stake in the health sector CPSE.

The last date for expression of interest (EoI) was January 31. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had on December 14 invited preliminary bids for selling the government’s 100 per cent stake in the health sector CPSE. The last date for expression of interest (EoI) was January 31.

In view of the prevailing situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and on the request of the interested bidders, the late date for submission of EoIs is extended to February 28, DIPAM said in a notice on its website.

The due date for intimation to the qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by the DIPAM has also been extended by a month till March 14.

Close

Related stories

HLL, a CPSE under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is involved in manufacturing and marketing a range of contraceptives, women’s healthcare products, hospital supplies as well as other pharmaceutical products.

HLL is also engaged in providing healthcare and diagnostic services, consultancy and contract services for healthcare infrastructure projects and consultancy services for procurement of medical equipment and devices in the healthcare sector and caters to both domestic and international markets.

As of March 31, 2021, HLL’s authorised capital was Rs 300 crore and its paid-up share capital was Rs 15.53 crore.

With this deadline extension, the strategic sale of HLL Lifecare is now expected to spill over to the next financial year beginning April 1.
PTI
Tags: #Business #HLL Lifecare
first published: Jan 21, 2022 05:43 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.