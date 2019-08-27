App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt expenditure on internet ads rises; spending on TV, print falls: Report

Despite this jump, expenditure on internet ads remains a small portion of the total money spent on advertising by the Centre

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre’s advertising expenditure on television and print mediums in 2018-19 fell to the same level as 2014-15, The Indian Express has reported.

This, even as the government’s spending on internet ads witnessed a four-fold rise during the same period.

Despite this jump, expenditure on internet ads remains a small portion of the total money spent on advertising by the Centre.

Close

The Narendra Modi-led government had spent over Rs 5,700 crore between May 2014 and March 2019, in its first term on advertising.

related news

A large chunk of this advertising expenditure went for print and television ads. While TV ads cost the Centre just over Rs 2,600 crore, print ads cost Rs 2,379.

The amount spent on advertising on the internet was Rs 59 crore during the five year period, the report adds. However, expenditure on internet ads increased steadily over five years.

In 2014-15, it was Rs 6.64 crore. This increased to Rs 26.95 crore in 2018-2019. Money spent on internet ads for 2015-2016, 2016- 2017 and 2017-2018 was Rs 14.12 crore, Rs 6.97 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

According to the report, in the last 100 days of its term, between December 2018 and March 10, 2019 – when the model code of conduct was imposed for the Lok Sabha polls – the Centre spent over Rs 360 crore. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The government spent a total of Rs 129 crore for ads on Doordarshan and Rs 131 crore for ads on All India Radio, in five years.

The Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) is the nodal agency of the government for advertising by various ministries and organisations, including public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Advertising #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.