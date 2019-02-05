App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Govt expects Rs 66.6K crore in dividend from RBI in 2019/20: Source

Piyush Goyal, India's interim finance minister, in his annual budget for 2019/20 tabled in parliament last week, estimated to get 829.11 billion rupees through dividend from banks, financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India next financial year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian government expects the central bank to pay a dividend of 666 billion rupees ($9.63 billion) in the next financial year beginning April 2019, a senior finance ministry source, who requested anonymity, told reporters on Tuesday.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Budget #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

