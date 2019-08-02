App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt exempts defence vehicles from BS-VI norms

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also granted exemption to these vehicles from BS-IV compliance.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

The Centre has exempted armoured and other specialised vehicles of Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces from the new stringent Bharat State VI (BS-VI) vehicular emission norms set to take effect from April 1, 2020.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also granted exemption to these vehicles from BS-IV compliance.

BS-VI norms were set up in 2016 by the government to check vehicular pollution in India. Automobile manufacturers have been asked to comply with these norms by April 2020.

The exemption has been granted as these vehicles operate in remote and inhospitable terrains with challenging operational and environmental conditions.

Due to security challenges and requirements of specialised operations, the development of suitable engine compliant with the above norms would require considerable time. Further, it is difficult to maintain ideal transportation and storage conditions of fuel in these conditions.

Earlier in May 2017, the government had exempted special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for maintenance of law and order and internal security from BS-IV norms, for a period up to December 31, 2019.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #India

