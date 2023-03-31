 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt exceeds FY23 RE target of combined disinvestment, dividend mop up

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST

The government has exceeded the revised estimates of collection from disinvestment and dividend combined in the current fiscal at Rs 94,282 crore.

The revised estimates (RE) had pegged receipts from disinvestment and dividend at Rs 93,000 crore.

In 2022-23, dividend receipts stood at Rs 58,988.34 crore and disinvestment receipts at Rs 35,293.52 crore.

Together, the government has realised Rs 94,281.86 crore as disinvestment and dividend proceeds from CPSEs as on March 31, 2023.