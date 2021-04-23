MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt examining industry's demands of relaxing tax compliance deadlines: Report

The government has received several representations from representations, including from MSMEs, seeking an extension of up to three months for tax compliance.

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
tax (Image: Moneycontrol)

tax (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Centre is examining proposals to extend compliance timelines for income tax and goods and services tax (GST) to provide relief to businesses during the second COVID-19 wave.

The government has received several industry representations, including from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), seeking an extension of up to three months, Business Standard reported.

"We have received many representations….These are genuine concerns and will be addressed appropriately," a government official told the publication.

Also read: New income tax return forms notified: Here's your guide to choosing the right ITR

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

Around 11 GST and 15 income tax compliances are due in April, Business Standard reported. Some compliances due in April and May include monthly GST returns, TDS deposit, TDS/TCS returns for Q4, filing of specified financial transactions, and LLP annual returns.

Tax experts told the publication that small and medium enterprises would be the most affected if the tax compliance deadlines were not extended.

Several states have imposed night curfews, weekend lockdowns, and other restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, which could harm the industry. Delhi has imposed a week-long lockdown till April 26.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India
first published: Apr 23, 2021 09:07 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.