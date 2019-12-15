App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt examining foreign fund flows in infra at strategic locations

A comprehensive review has been undertaken to assess the control over various infrastructures at strategic locations and border areas of the country, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has initiated review of foreign fund flows in sensitive like telecom and physical infrastructure at strategic locations of the country, according to sources.

A comprehensive review has been undertaken to assess the control over various infrastructures at strategic locations and border areas of the country, the sources said.

Given the fact that majority of the industries are now under automatic route for foreign direct investment (FDI) rather than the approval route, the sources said, it is required to have an idea on the foreign presence in these areas including the northeastern region.

Close

Keeping in view the strategic importance, the sources said, the government decided against closure of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. The state-owned telecom company has a strong network at border areas.

related news

Many departments and agencies, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have been involved in the exercise.

The RBI is also examining the need for greater scrutiny of the FDI coming through the automatic route where companies are only required to inform the regulator about the fund flow within a stipulated time.

Most countries do not allow foreign players to participate in strategic infrastructure projects.

Recently, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said any country discriminating against Indian companies in the award of contracts would not be allowed to participate in public procurement contracts.

"When we took the stand not to be a part of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), one of the major stumbling blocks was also the fact that our businesses in the areas of our strength do not get an equal and fair opportunity when it comes to engaging with contracts or businesses in other geographies," he had said.

The minister also said he had not heard that China ever opens up any of its government contracts.

"They (China) are never opened up for international competition in the garb of being public procurement. In many other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, even Japan and South Korea, the kind of conditionalities that they put do not allow too many of our companies to participate in tenders in those countries," he said.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 15, 2019 10:07 am

tags #FDI

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.