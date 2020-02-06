Govt dividend may help boost LIC's equity capital: Report

The government may use some of the dividend from Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to inject capital into the company, Mint reported.

“The extra capital required for the IPO will likely come from the government’s portion of the surplus as the policyholders’ money will be left untouched,” a source told the paper.

The insurer pays 95 percent of its surplus to policyholders and the remaining to the government, the report said.

During Budget 2020, the government had announced its intention to divest a part of its stake in LIC through an initial public offering (IPO).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In FY19, LIC generated a valuation surplus of Rs 53,214.41 crore, of which it paid Rs 2,610.74 crore to the government.

To sell even a 10 percent stake, the insurer’s equity capital needs to be raised from the current Rs 100 crore.

The LIC Act states that the paid-up equity capital of the corporation shall be Rs 100 crore provided by the central government after due appropriation by Parliament by law for the purpose.

Another source told the paper that while the final additional investment will be based on LIC's valuation, the Rs 100 crore is insufficient. “Using the proceeds from the government’s dividend seems to be the most logical thing to do at the moment, although the modalities needed to be worked out," the source added.

The government is widely expected to sell no more than a 10 percent stake in the insurer, and the IPO might take place in the second half of FY21.