App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt determined to contain IL&FS crisis so that there is no adverse impact: Arun Jaitley

The government earlier this week superseded the board of IL&FS, which has a debt burden of Rs 91,000 crore and has defaulted on a series of loan repayments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government is determined to contain the crisis at the IL&FS at the earliest so that it does not leave any adverse impact.

The government earlier this week superseded the board of IL&FS, which has a debt burden of Rs 91,000 crore and has defaulted on a series of loan repayments. The crisis at the IL&FS has triggered concerns of liquidity squeeze in the NBFCs and mutual funds.

The government has put in place a new board led by eminent banker Uday Kotak. The new board held its first meeting on October 4.

"The government is determined to make sure that since this is an internal factor to India this should be contained quickly so that no adverse impact of it is left," Jaitley told reporters here.

He said there has been a "significant impact" on the markets in last few days on account of the contagion effect that took place on account of uncertainties over IL&FS.

"The government has taken a decisive step in that regard, replaced the board and of course under the new board now it would take various decisions," he said.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 07:19 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Business #ILFS #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.