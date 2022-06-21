Govt department to collaborate with SBI for creation of integrated pension portal

The Centre's Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will collaborate with the State Bank of India (SBI) to create an integrated pension portal to enhance ease of living of pensioners, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Sessions on pension policy reforms and digitisation regarding the disbursement of pensions to central government pensioners were organised with the objective of updating SBI field functionaries during the two-day bankers' awareness programme in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Special sessions were organised on income tax matters related to pensioners as well as digital means of submitting annual life certificates, said the statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. It was decided that immediate efforts are needed for the creation of an integrated pension portal by linking the existing portals of the DoPPW and the SBI to provide seamless services to pensioners, it said.

Face authentication technology for digital life certificate may be advertised extensively by banks, the statement said. Digital life certificate and face authentication technology would be a game changer for pensioners and banks in the submission of life certificates, it said.

It is expected that through these programmes, the objective of enhancing ease of living' of pensioners will be achieved to a great extent, the statement said. Four such awareness programmes will be conducted in collaboration with the State Bank of India to cover the whole country, it said.

Awareness programmes on similar lines will be conducted in collaboration with other pension disbursing banks in 2022-23, the statement said.