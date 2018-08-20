App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt decides to turn down RBI's request to withdraw nominees from PSB boards

The government feels that the nominees of the RBI should be on boards of banks at a time when banks are dealing with bad loans and cases of fraud

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The government has decided to turn down the Reserve Bank of India's request to remove the central bank's nominees from the boards of public sector banks (PSBs), Business Standard reported.

The government feels that the nominees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should be on boards of banks at a time when banks are dealing with bad loans and cases of fraud, a senior official told the paper.

"A communication was sent by the finance ministry to the RBI last month conveying the government’s decision, which had the approval of Finance Minister Piyush Goyal," the government official said.

related news

The finance ministry reportedly did not cite any specific reason for its decision in its official communication to the RBI.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel had said in June that the central bank's nominees should not be present on the boards of PSBs to avoid "conflict of interest".

It is mandatory for the central bank to have nominees on the boards of all public sector banks.

The RBI had removed its nominees from private banks a long time ago since there is no statutory requirement to do so.

Some government officials feel the timing is not right time for the RBI to withdraw its nominees from the boards of PSBs.

"On the one hand, the RBI is demanding greater control over PSBs, on the other, it wants to remove its representatives from the boards of these banks," a government official told Business Standard.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had made a similar request in August 2016.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 11:57 am

tags #banking #Business #RBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.