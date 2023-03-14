 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Govt decides to set up high-level committee to fast-track implementation of infra projects along border with China

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after reviewing the progress in construction of various infrastructure projects on the northern border areas.

File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The government on Tuesday decided to set up a committee of secretaries to fast-track implementation of infrastructure projects along the border with China, in a move that came amid the 34-month-long border row in eastern Ladakh.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after reviewing the progress in construction of various infrastructure projects on the northern border areas.

In his remarks, Singh called for expediting all pending projects on "top priority", stating that the "whole of nation" approach should be adopted in matters of national security, the defence ministry said.

"To fast-track the pending projects, it has been decided to set up a committee of secretaries which will meet at frequent intervals," it said.
The meeting was attended by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Power Minister RK Singh, Environment Minister hupender Yadav and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.