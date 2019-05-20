App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt cuts prices of 9 anti-cancer drugs by curbing trade margins

This was the second time the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped trade margins on anti-cancer drugs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India’s drug price regulator has capped margins on nine cancer drugs and cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of five anti-cancer drugs by 30-60 percent. Erlotinib, Pemxcel, Epochlor, Leoprogon Depot and Lanolimus are some of the cancer drugs.

For instance, the MRP maximum retail price of Pemxcel (or pemetrexed 500mg injection), which is used in chemotherapy for lung cancer patients, will now fall to Rs 2,800 from Rs 22,000. The 100mg dosage version of the same injection will cost Rs 800 as against the previous price of Rs 7,700.

This was the second time the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped trade margins on anti-cancer drugs. In February, NPPA fixed trade margins of 42 anti-cancer drugs covering about 380 brands.

The government invoked paragraph 19 of Drug Price Control Orders, 2013, to fix trade margins at 30 percent and directed manufacturers to fix their retail price based on the price at first point of sale of product, or price to stockist.

related news

A trade margin is a difference between the price at which the manufacturers sell the drugs to stockist or distributors and the final price to patients (or MRP).

It's an open secret that anti-cancer medicine prices are artificially inflated to provide huge mark-ups at various levels of trade. Healthcare activists allege that hospitals are major beneficiaries of this trade distortion.

As per a World Health Organisation estimate, there are approximately 18 million cases globally and 1.5 million in India alone. There were eight lakh cancer deaths in India in 2018. The number of new cases in India is estimated to double in 2040.

The financial burden associated with cancer can force patients and households into acute misery and even insolvency. Out of pocket expenditure on cancer hospitalisation is about 2.5 times that of an average overall hospitalisation expenditure. While huge expenditure on cancer in-patient treatment is highest among all non-communicable diseases, poor health financing mechanisms and heavy reliance on out-of-pocket healthcare payments compel several cancer patients to resort to distressed means for treatment financing.
First Published on May 20, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Business #NPPA

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Review: Undercooked and predictable ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in golden, Aaradhy ...

Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Twitter is disappointed and how!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost ENGAGED after dating for two years

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan getting mocked for her appearance benefits her ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Written Update: Eight seasons later ...

Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor anniversary: Here’s how love blossomed be ...

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke pays emotional tribute to Danaerys Targ ...

When Aditi Rao Hydari had to make out with a complete stranger at a fi ...

Buoyed by Exit Poll Results, Amit Shah to Host Dinner for NDA Leaders ...

Sophie Turner Bids Sansa Stark Farewell in an Emotional Instagram Post ...

Game of Thrones: The Best Reactions to Bran's Ending in 'The Iron Thro ...

After Starbucks Cup, 'Game of Thrones' Fans Spot Plastic Water Bottles ...

Abhay Deol Starrer Biopic on Rugby Coach Rudraksh Jena Gets a Grand La ...

Why is Naidu Exhausting Himself? Shiv Sena Mocks Andhra CM’s Efforts ...

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Here are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Acto ...

Congress, BJP Leaders Arrested for Livestreaming Voting on Facebook Li ...

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return, Bayley ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll predicts 42-45 seats ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

Market Live Updates: Sensex posts biggest gain in a decade, Nifty eyes ...

Expect continuation of policies if NDA returns to power, says Manulife ...

Karma Capital expects tax cut, lower rates to spur earnings revival in ...

Expect bonds to do well in case exit polls are accurate, says Bank of ...

2019 Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll winners and losers: Comeback with ma ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 review: An imperfect finale that st ...

Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal lays down marker for French Open title defe ...

Pre-monsoon rainfall 22% lower than usual across India, says IMD; high ...

Saudi Arabia says don’t want war with Iran but is ready to defend it ...

Economic agenda of new government: Jobless growth can't go on forever; ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Nandita Godbole marries fact and fiction in Ten Thousand Tongues, a fo ...

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.