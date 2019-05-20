Govt cuts prices of 9 anti-cancer drugs by curbing trade margins

India’s drug price regulator has capped margins on nine cancer drugs and cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of five anti-cancer drugs by 30-60 percent. Erlotinib, Pemxcel, Epochlor, Leoprogon Depot and Lanolimus are some of the cancer drugs.

For instance, the MRP maximum retail price of Pemxcel (or pemetrexed 500mg injection), which is used in chemotherapy for lung cancer patients, will now fall to Rs 2,800 from Rs 22,000. The 100mg dosage version of the same injection will cost Rs 800 as against the previous price of Rs 7,700.

This was the second time the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped trade margins on anti-cancer drugs. In February, NPPA fixed trade margins of 42 anti-cancer drugs covering about 380 brands.

The government invoked paragraph 19 of Drug Price Control Orders, 2013, to fix trade margins at 30 percent and directed manufacturers to fix their retail price based on the price at first point of sale of product, or price to stockist.

A trade margin is a difference between the price at which the manufacturers sell the drugs to stockist or distributors and the final price to patients (or MRP).

It's an open secret that anti-cancer medicine prices are artificially inflated to provide huge mark-ups at various levels of trade. Healthcare activists allege that hospitals are major beneficiaries of this trade distortion.

As per a World Health Organisation estimate, there are approximately 18 million cases globally and 1.5 million in India alone. There were eight lakh cancer deaths in India in 2018. The number of new cases in India is estimated to double in 2040.

The financial burden associated with cancer can force patients and households into acute misery and even insolvency. Out of pocket expenditure on cancer hospitalisation is about 2.5 times that of an average overall hospitalisation expenditure. While huge expenditure on cancer in-patient treatment is highest among all non-communicable diseases, poor health financing mechanisms and heavy reliance on out-of-pocket healthcare payments compel several cancer patients to resort to distressed means for treatment financing.