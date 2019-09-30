App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt could cap prices of antibiotics: Report

The government has so far not discussed the trade margin rationalisation of antibiotics with the industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

After capping prices of cancer drugs, the government could rationalise costs for antibiotics as well, Business Standard reports.

Many antibiotics already have a price ceiling and this could be extended to the entire segment, the report said.

An expert committee will advise the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to examine the pricing in the antibiotics segment, the report added.

Close

“More than any segment of drugs, it would be beneficial to look at antibiotics,” a senior government official told the paper.

Also read: Govt cuts prices of 9 anti-cancer drugs by curbing trade margins

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Pharma industry players told Business Standard that the price cap was likely to be restricted to the non-branded generics antibiotics, since the branded generics had a trade margin.

“As a manufacturer, it is our discretion to fix the minimum retail price for non-scheduled drugs, while the prices for scheduled drugs are fixed by the pricing regulator, and then the trade margins are standard,” RK Baheti, a director at Alembic Pharmaceuticals, told the publication.

The government has so far not discussed the proposal with the industry, the report said.

Rationalising margins in the non-branded generics segment will be beneficial for companies selling branded antibiotics. But, the move could impact hospital margins as manufacturers sometimes sell antibiotic injectibles to them at a discount.

“If trade margins are rationalised, it would not impact the realisations of pharma companies, but may affect hospital margins,” Ameesh Masurekar, a director at AIOCD Pharmasofttech AWACS market research firm told the newspaper.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 10:59 am

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.