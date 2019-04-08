App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt considering ban on over 150 combination drugs: Report

A panel led by Chandrakant Kokate is examining the effectiveness of 500 fixed combination drugs (FDCs).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The government could ban over 150 combination drugs after an expert panel found that those have no therapeutic justification, Mint reported.

"The report has suggested quite a number of FDCs are irrational and hence recommended them to be banned," a source told the paper.

A panel led by Chandrakant Kokate is examining the effectiveness of 500 fixed combination drugs (FDCs) and has submitted its recommendation to the government’ advisory body on drugs, a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) has formed a sub-committee to evaluate the reports’ findings before making a final decision, the report said.

The DTAB's subcommittee will be headed by Nilima Kshirsagar, the chair of clinical pharmacology at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

This is the second batch of drugs being examined by the Kokate panel. FDCs contain combinations of two or more active drugs in fixed ratios.

The government banned 344 FDC drugs across 6,000 brands in 2016 based on the findings of a panel led by Kokate.

Some companies challenged the DTAB’s decision in Supreme Court, which asked for a fresh review of the ban.

A panel led by Kshirsagar then reviewed the drugs and recommended continuing the ban.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 03:03 pm

