App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt committed to providing affordable quality healthcare services to all: Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan enumerated the advances made in medical infrastructure and said the number of AIIMS has been increased to 21 and work is also progressing on setting up of 157 medical colleges mainly in the aspirational districts of the country to ensure that people are provided superior health services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 24 said the government is committed to providing affordable quality healthcare services to all, even in inaccessible and difficult to reach areas, through a large healthcare resource pool.

Addressing the 20th Convocation of National Board of Examinations, Vardhan enumerated the advances made in medical infrastructure and said the number of AIIMS has been increased to 21 and work is also progressing on setting up of 157 medical colleges mainly in the aspirational districts of the country to ensure that people are provided superior health services.

"There have been far reaching reforms in the area of medical education. The number of undergraduate and post-graduate seats have been substantially increased," he said.

Close

Congratulating the pass outs and medal winners, Vardhan urged them to uphold the values of honesty, integrity, accountability, sincerity, truth and probity in their lives and show empathy to patients and treat them with respect and dignity.

related news

"Your journey has just begun, and it should be your endeavour to not just become a professional doctor but a 'good doctor'," he stated.

"It is important to show empathy with the patients and treat them with respect and dignity," he said, adding that the graduates shall contribute in strengthening the healthcare sector in the country.

He conferred gold medals to 71 students.

"The government is committed to providing assured affordable quality healthcare service to all, even in inaccessible and difficulty to reach areas, through a large healthcare resource pool," he said.

Highlighting the need for more qualified and specialist doctors in the rural areas, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey urged the young graduates to serve in district hospitals.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous organization of Ministry of Health set up to conduct high level and uniform standard Post Graduate and Post-Doctoral examinations in the field of modern medicine and allied sciences.

NBE awards Diplomate of National Board qualifications to doctors who have completed and have qualified the three years DNB course and fellowships to doctors who have completed and have qualified the two years DNB course in respective medical specialties.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 10:19 pm

tags #Harsh Vardhan #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.