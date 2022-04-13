 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt committed to provide seamless connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Nitin Gadkari

Apr 13, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

The road transport and highways minister in a series of tweets said, the Beodnabad to Ferrargunj section of NH-4 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was completed in 2019.

The government is committed to build safer all-weather roads to provide seamless connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Gadkari said the 26-km stretch, constructed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, was envisaged under the ambitious Andaman & Nicobar Islands Dweep Connectivity Programme.

The minister said it has improved access and ensured seamless traffic movement from Port Blair to other towns of Andaman districts.

NH-4, the 'Andaman Trunk Road' is the lifeline of the islands and is playing an important role in the socio-economic development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he added.

