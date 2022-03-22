English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt closely monitoring global commodity price movements amid Russia-Ukraine war: FinMin

    Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhury said the government is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves to mitigate market volatility and calm the rise in crude oil prices.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    The government is closely monitoring the global commodity price movements and their impact on the Indian economy through trade in the aftermath of global supply disruptions amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

    Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhury said the government is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves to mitigate market volatility and calm the rise in crude oil prices.

    To a question on whether the government has made any review of the economy consequent upon the breakout of war between Russia and Ukraine, the minister said the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine has led to global supply disruptions, resulting in a steep increase in global commodity prices, including crude oil, gas, edible oils and fertilisers, among others.

    "Government of India is closely monitoring the global price movements and their impact on India’s economy through trade,” he said.

    He said India’s GDP in 2021-22 is estimated to grow at 8.9 per cent, which will take the country’s GDP past the most recent pre-pandemic output of 2019-20 to complete the recovery process.

    Close

    Related stories

    "In addition, Government is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices,” Chaudhury said.

    International oil prices started rising this year and jumped to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel earlier this month as an aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Brent was trading at $118.59 per barrel on Tuesday.

    India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85 per cent of its oil requirement, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Commodity #Finnace Ministry #Indian economy #Pankaj Chaudhury #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.