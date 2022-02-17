Govt cancels remaining FY22 gilt switch auctions as Budget aim complete: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 17 said that the remaining gilt switch auctions for FY22 have been cancelled.

The RBI added that the Union government has decided to skip the pending FY22 gilt switches as the Budget aim is complete.

“Auction for the switches of government securities is scheduled on the third Monday of every month. On a review, as the budgetary provision of switches for the current year has been completed, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, not to conduct the switch auctions scheduled to be held in February and March 2022,” according to a press statement from the central bank.

Notably, the RBI had also cancelled auctions of government securities that were scheduled to be held on February 18 stating: “On review of the Government of India's cash position, it has been decided, in consultation with Reserve Bank of India, to cancel auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 18.”

Late last year, the central bank had launched the RBI Retail Direct Scheme, which allows individual investors to open an account with the central bank and invest in government securities. Prior to that, retail investors could buy government securities through gilt mutual funds or through g-sec dealers who would place bids (along with other institutional buyers such as mutual funds) in RBI’s primary market auction, held every Friday.