MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt can sell Hindustan Zinc Ltd stake in open market as per court order, says Vedanta

On perusal of reports and recommendations of CBI officials, it is of considered opinion that the 2002 disinvestment in the 'Mini-Ratna' designated firm evinces a prime facie case for registration of a regular case, the apex court said.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 10:42 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Vedanta on Thursday said the Supreme Court has permitted the government to go ahead with the proposal to divest its complete stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd in the open market. Hindustan Zinc is a subsidiary of the Vedanta Ltd.

"…we wish to inform you that the Supreme Court has passed a judgment in writ petition no. 229 of 2014 on November 18, 2021. The Supreme Court vide its judgment has allowed the Government to go ahead with its proposal to divest its complete stake in Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (HZL) in the open market and in accordance with the rules and regulations of SEBI," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE. It held that HZL is no longer a government company and the Centre is exercising its rights as a shareholder and no bar exists on the exercise of such a right by the government.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court allows Centre to sell Hindustan Zinc stake, orders CBI probe in 2002 divestment

"The Supreme Court vide the same judgment also directed CBI to register a regular case in relation to the process followed for the disinvestment of HZL in the year 2002 by the government," the filing said. Two decades after the first NDA government, led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, decided to divest stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to a strategic partner – Sterlite Opportunities and Ventures Ltd, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the CBI to register a case into the various alleged irregularities.

On perusal of reports and recommendations of CBI officials, it is of considered opinion that the 2002 disinvestment in the 'Mini-Ratna' designated firm evinces a prime facie case for registration of a regular case, the apex court said. It did not stall however the proposed disinvestment of the government's 29.54 per cent residual stake in the open market and said it should be done strictly in accordance with SEBI rules and regulations to ensure that the best price is realised for the sale of the shareholding.

Close

Related stories

 
PTI
Tags: #Hindustan Zinc #Supreme Court #Vedanta Ltd
first published: Nov 18, 2021 10:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.