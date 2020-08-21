172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-begins-irctc-stake-sale-process-invites-bids-from-merchant-bankers-5736251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt begins IRCTC stake sale process; invites bids from merchant bankers

The government currently holds 87.40 percent stake in IRCTC. To meet SEBI's public holding norm, the government has to lower its stake in the company to 75 percent.

Moneycontrol News

The government has begun the process of shedding its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC), a move that will help it move closer to its FY21 divestment target.

The Centre on August 20 invited bids from merchant bankers for the IRCTC stake sale, setting a deadline of September 10.

"The GoI intends to disinvest a part of the paid up equity capital of IRCTC out of its shareholding through 'Offer for Sale (OFS) method of shares by promoters through the stock exchanges' as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Rules and Regulations," DIPAM said while inviting Request for Proposal (RFP), as quoted by PTI.

Close

The government currently holds 87.40 percent stake in IRCTC. To meet SEBI's public holding norm, the government has to lower its stake in the company to 75 percent.

related news

The IRCTC OFS will help the government move closer to its  Rs 2.10 lakh crore disinvestment target. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh crore will come from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has not been able to sell stake in any CPSE during 2020-21, since the coronavirus outbreak has impacted equity markets. However, through Bharat Bond ETF-II, the government has garnered subscription worth Rs 11,000 crore for 'AAA' rated bonds of CPSEs.

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had last month said restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 pandemic have put brakes on strategic disinvestment of CPSEs, like Air India and BPCL, but completing the transactions remains a priority of the government.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 08:31 am

tags #Business #India #IRCTC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.