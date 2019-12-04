Govt bans online sale of drugs by unlicensed platforms: Report

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has directed that online sales of drugs would be barred until draft regulations regarding e-pharmacies are formed and issued, a Mint report said.

This was circulated to states, union territories and the Health Ministry for information and action. The e-pharmacy rules are currently in the draft stage, the paper quoted a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) source as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The order by DGCI VG Somani dated November 28 prohibits unlicensed platforms from selling medicines. It is likely to hit companies that invested heavily in the space without regulatory drag, the paper added.

The proposed rules mandate that e-pharmacies be registered with the government and maintain records of prescriptions to verify patients and doctors.

It has cited a Delhi High Court order from December 2018, which states that online sales of medicines should be prohibited as e-pharmacies do not hold licenses for the same and are thus in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics (D&C) Act, the source added.

The e-tailers, however, continued to run shop after securing a stay order from the Madras HC. In defence, these companies claimed they were regulated by the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the pharmacy retail operations clause of the D&C Act.