MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt bans import of mosquito killer racket if price below Rs 121

Now, the product has been put under a restricted category, which means an importer would need to seek licence or permission from the DGFT for the imports.

PTI
April 26, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

The government on Monday banned imports of mosquito killer racket if the price is below Rs 121 per racket, a move aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of the product. A notification regarding this has been issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"Import policy of mosquito killer racket….is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited' if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is below Rs 121 per racket," DGFT said in a notification. In another notification, the Directorate imposed curbs on imports of melon seeds.

Now, the product has been put under a restricted category, which means an importer would need to seek licence or permission from the DGFT for the imports.

"Import policy of melon seeds….has been revised from 'free' to 'restricted' subject to the revised policy condition," it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #DGFT #Directorate General of Foreign Trade #Economy #mosquito killer racket
first published: Apr 26, 2021 10:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.