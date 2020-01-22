Govt, automobile industry prepared to roll out BS-VI fuel, compliant vehicles: EPCA

The government and the automobile industry are fully prepared to roll out BS-VI fuel and compliant vehicles from April 1, officials have told a Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution panel.

The Bharat Stage Emission Standards are regulations to keep a check on emissions from motor vehicles. BS VI or Bharat Stage VI is the new emission standard that all vehicles in the country will have to adhere.

During a meeting to review the preparedness for the roll out of BS-VI fuel and compliant vehicles, officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas told EPCA that BS-VI fuel will be made available from April 1.

"The automobile industry has also told the EPCA they have made huge efforts to be able to meet the deadline. Models have already been rolled out, some will be launched soon," Sunita Narain, member, EPCA, said.

"April 1 is now the final deadline when the registration for BS IV fuel-compliant vehicles will stop," she said.

The petroleum ministry told the panel that they will be able to achieve the April 1 deadline for the sale of BS-VI fuel across the country.

The new BS-VI fuel will cut down emissions from trucks by 90 per cent, Narain said.