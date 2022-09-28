English
    Govt asks customs to allow export of rice consignments with limited quantity of broken rice

    The government imposed a ban on the export of broken rice with effect from September 9 to increase domestic availability.

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    With rice export consignments being held up at ports due to presence of limited quantity of broken rice, the commerce ministry has asked customs officials to clear such shipments as per grading rules of the foodgrain.

    In a trade notice on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that representations have been received from trade and industry seeking attention towards the problems being faced by exporters in clearing the consignments of other categories of rice due to presence of certain content of broken rice in the said consignments. "Considering the hardships faced by the trade community and in order to facilitate exports, it is clarified that wherever difficulty is being faced, the limit of tolerance of broken rice in consignments of rice for export may be allowed in terms of The Rice Grading and Marketing Rules, 1939," it said.

    The notice is addressed to customs commissioners, regional authorities of DGFT and members of trade.
