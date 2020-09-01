Govt asks central universities to pause recruitment: Report

In its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the Centre said schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till September 30.
The education ministry has asked central universities to put hiring on hold until COVID-related restrictions are lifted, a move possibly aimed at reducing financial outgo during a cash crunch.
The letter, sent to vice-chancellors of all central universities, did not say if the instructions applied to the recruitment of teaching or non-teaching staff, a Mint report said.
"I am directed to say that filling up general posts, including teaching and non-teaching posts, in central universities may be deferred till complete lifting of lockdown," the publication quoted the letter as saying.
The letter indicates a shift in a stance as the government was looking to fill up vacancies, the report said.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.
"Besides, the rigour of hiring professors is an important aspect. Campuses are closed and the recruitment process, wherever it is happening, is largely not through face-to-face interaction in institutions," the official added.