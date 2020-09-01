172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-asks-central-universities-to-pause-recruitment-report-5784211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt asks central universities to pause recruitment: Report

In its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the Centre said schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till September 30.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The education ministry has asked central universities to put hiring on hold until COVID-related restrictions are lifted, a move possibly aimed at reducing financial outgo during a cash crunch.


The letter, sent to vice-chancellors of all central universities, did not say if the instructions applied to the recruitment of teaching or non-teaching staff, a Mint report said.


"I am directed to say that filling up general posts, including teaching and non-teaching posts, in central universities may be deferred till complete lifting of lockdown," the publication quoted the letter as saying.

The letter indicates a shift in a stance as the government was looking to fill up vacancies, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close
A government official told Mint that apart from financial constraints, increasing financial outgo when universities are closed "may not be a great idea".

"Besides, the rigour of hiring professors is an important aspect. Campuses are closed and the recruitment process, wherever it is happening, is largely not through face-to-face interaction in institutions," the official added.

In its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the Centre said schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till September 30. Educational institutions and coaching centres have been closed since late March following the coronavirus outbreak.

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 03:28 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.