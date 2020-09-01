Govt asks central universities to pause recruitment: Report

The education ministry has asked central universities to put hiring on hold until COVID-related restrictions are lifted, a move possibly aimed at reducing financial outgo during a cash crunch.

The letter, sent to vice-chancellors of all central universities, did not say if the instructions applied to the recruitment of teaching or non-teaching staff, a Mint report said.

"I am directed to say that filling up general posts, including teaching and non-teaching posts, in central universities may be deferred till complete lifting of lockdown," the publication quoted the letter as saying.

The letter indicates a shift in a stance as the government was looking to fill up vacancies, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A government official told Mint that apart from financial constraints, increasing financial outgo when universities are closed "may not be a great idea".

"Besides, the rigour of hiring professors is an important aspect. Campuses are closed and the recruitment process, wherever it is happening, is largely not through face-to-face interaction in institutions," the official added.