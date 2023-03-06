 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt asks airlines to increase flights to Leh to combat rising ticket prices

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

The price of a Delhi-Leh flight ticket, which usually costs Rs 3,000, was going for around Rs 30,000 in February and is still going for around Rs 13,000-15,000 in March.

A group of stranded tourists wait outside Leh airport for a flight after flash floods in Leh, east of Srinagar August 10, 2010. Indian military helicopters on Monday plucked about 150 foreign tourists to safety in the Himalayan region of Ladakh where flash floods have killed 156 people. At least 300 people remained missing from last week's floods triggered by heavy rains that destroyed homes, uprooted telephone towers and deposited boulders and mud up to 15 feet high (4 metres) on highways, cutting road links with the rest of India. REUTERS/Yawar Nazir (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT) - GM1E68A1AH601

As locals in Ladakh struggle with high airfares, the government is turning to domestic airlines to increase direct flights to Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. The higher frequency of flights, goes the thinking, will reduce ticket prices given the additional passenger capacity.

The price of a Delhi-Leh flight ticket, which usually costs Rs 3,000, was going for around Rs 30,000 in February and is still going for around Rs 13,000-15,000 in March. A ticket from Delhi to Leh on February 18 was quoted at Rs 33,000.

According to officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), three new direct flights will be launched between Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Leh by the end of the month.

"By the end of the month the likes of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet will all launch new flights to Leh," a senior AAI official said.

