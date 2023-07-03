Govt approves 27th tranche of electoral bonds, sale begins today

SBI is the only bank with the authorisation to sale electoral bonds.

The government gave its nod to the issuance of the 27th tranche of electoral bonds that will begin sale today.

This development comes prior to the assembly elections of Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Telengana, and Mizoram. The poll dates for the respective states are anticipated to be announced in the next couple of months.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of the government’s efforts to maintain transparency in political funding.

The State Bank of India, in the 27th phase of the sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches, from July 3-12, said the finance ministry in a statement.

The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds took place between Mar 1-Mar 10, 2018.

The SBI branches with the authorisation include those in Bangalore, New Delhi, Patna, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Shimla, Dehradun, Chennai, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Mumbai, and Raipur.

Electoral bonds have 15-day validity from the date of issuance. There will be no payment to any political party if the bond is deposited after the validity period is over, the statement noted.

Indian citizens, or entities incorporated or established in the country can but these bonds.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 percent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.