    Govt appoints two whole time members to Sebi board

    PTI
    August 16, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
    SEBI

    The government has appointed Kamlesh Chandra Varshney and Amarjeet Singh as whole time members to the board of markets regulator Sebi.

    Varshney is a joint secretary at the Department of Revenue and Singh is an executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to a government notification.

    Both the appointments are for a period of three years from the date of assumption of taking charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the notification, dated August 12, said.

    Currently, Sebi's board, chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch, has two whole-time members and four part-time members.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 07:34 pm

