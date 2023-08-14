Govt appoints R Doraiswamy as LIC MD

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said the government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the managing director on August 14.

Doraiswamy is currently the executive director at the central office in Mumbai. He has been appointed as managing director of LIC in place of Ipe Mini with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office on or after September 1, 2023, and up to the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a regulatory filing said.

In June, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, recommended the name of Doraiswamy as MD. The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan and former Oriental Insurance managing director A V Girija Kumar.