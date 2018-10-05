App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 11:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt appoints ex-Canara Bank MD Rakesh Sharma as IDBI chief

This comes after the tenure of B Sriram who was appointed as the chief executive of IDBI Bank for three months ended in September 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government appointed former Canara Bank managing director Rakesh Sharma as head of IDBI Bank.

Sharma has been appointed as managing director for a period of six months, sources said.

This comes after the tenure of B Sriram who was appointed as the chief executive of IDBI Bank for three months ended in September 2018.

"Sharma has the experience of heading a large public sector bank," a Finance Ministry official said, adding he came through a rigorous process through which private sector candidates were appointed heads of state run banks.

Prior to his appointment in Canara Bank, Sharma was heading Lakshmi Vilas Bank. He completed his three-year term in Canara Bank in July 2018.

IDBI Bank board on October 4 approved the proposal for issuance of preferential shares in favour of LIC to increase the share of insurer in the bank up to 51 percent.

Subsequently, LIC then came out with an open offer for acquiring 26 percent of equity in IDBI Bank at Rs 61.73 per share.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 11:04 pm

tags #Business #IDBI Bank #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.