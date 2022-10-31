English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank Tanks After Q2
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Centre to invest Rs 500 crore to set up Maharashtra electronics cluster

    The cluster aims to attract investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, with a potential to generate thousands of jobs in the coming years.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

    The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, with a potential to generate thousands of jobs in the coming years.

    "To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government will be about Rs 500 crore," Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.

    With this, Ranjangaon (Maharashtra) joins the growing roster of locations such as Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka that are making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub.

    The overall cost for development of the EMC is Rs 492.85 crore, out of which Rs 207.98 crore will be funded by the government of India and balance contribution of Rs 284.87 crore will be infused by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), State Industrial Agency of Government of Maharashtra, according to a background note.

    Close

    Related stories

    In addition, a roadshow will be organised soon in Pune on semiconductor design schemes.

    "Pune-based CDAC, very soon in Maharashtra under India Semiconductor Mission and Rs 1,000 crore future design scheme… will organise a roadshow in Pune for startups. The Indian government will invest directly in semiconductor design startups," the Minister said.
    PTI
    Tags: #electronics #Electronics Manufacturing Cluster #government
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 01:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.