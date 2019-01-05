App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt amalgamates three regional rural banks

Punjab and Sind Bank said the central government felt that in the interest of the banks and the areas served by them, they should be amalgamated into a single RRB.

The government has amalgamated three Regional Rural Banks -- Punjab Gramin Bank, Malwa Gramin Bank and Sutlej Gramin Bank -- into a single RRB with effect from January 1.

In a filing to the BSE, Punjab and Sind Bank said the central government, after consulting the sponsor banks of the three RRBs, felt that in the interest of the banks and the areas served by them, they should be amalgamated into a single RRB.

"The Central Government has amalgamated the said Regional Rural Banks in to a single Regional Rural Bank with effect on and from January 1, 2019," the filing said.

The sponsor banks of the RRBs are National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Government of Punjab and Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Punjab and Sind Bank, it added.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Business

