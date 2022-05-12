Govt allows precaution dose before waiting period for international flyers

The Union government on May 12 relaxed the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country.

An official announcement was made by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter.

"Indian citizens & students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal," he tweeted.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on May 5 recommended that persons who need to travel overseas can take the preventive dose of Covid vaccination required by the destination country before the nine-month waiting period.

India began administering precaution doses of Covid vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.