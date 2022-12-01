 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt aims to begin Shipping Corp divestment roadshows in January, demeger to be completed in the next few weeks

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

The financial bids from potential investors are expected to be invited following the demerger and relisting of SCILA.

Shipping Corporation of India

The government is doubling down on its disinvestment programme before the end of 2022-23 and is now looking to start roadshows for the divestment of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in January, people aware of the process said.

“Discussions are ongoing with Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines to transfer the stake of Irano Hind Shipping to SCILAL, and hopefully the demerger of Shipping Corp and SCILAL will be completed in early January,” one official aware of the discussions said.

A joint venture with SCI, Irano Hind Shipping operates as a subsidiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

The SCI divestment process involves the demerger and transfer of non-core and land assets of the company into Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets (SCILAL).

“We are hoping to list Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets on the stock exchanges by January,” a second government official said.

Financial bids from potential investors are expected to be invited following the demerger and relisting of SCILAL, he added