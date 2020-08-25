172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-aiib-agree-on-500-mn-loan-to-improve-network-capacity-of-mumbai-suburban-rail-5751361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt, AIIB agree on $500 million loan to improve network capacity of Mumbai suburban rail

The estimated total cost of the project is $997 million, out of which AIIB will pay $500 million, the Maharashtra government will fund $310 million and the Ministry of Railways will finance $187 million.

Moneycontrol News

The Centre, Maharashtra government, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp (MRVC) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on August 24 signed a $500 million loan agreement to improve network capacity and safety of the Mumbai suburban railway system.

The estimated total cost of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project - 3 (MUTP-3) is $997 million, out of which AIIB will pay $500 million, the Maharashtra government will fund $310 million and the Ministry of Railways will finance $187 million.

"The project is expected to increase network capacity in the region with the reduction in journey time and fatal accidents of commuters. It is estimated that among primary beneficiaries of the project, 22 percent are female passengers who will benefit from improved safety and quality of service," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The loan from multilateral finance institution AIIB has a 5-year grace period and a maturity of 30 years, the statement said.

"The process of land acquisition for Virar-Dahanu third and fourth lines and new suburban corridor between Panvel and Karjat has already started. Apart from that work of new station buildings at Digha of Airoli-Kalwa line is also on but after loan agreement with AIIB these works will get a new speed," an MRVC official said, as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 12:10 pm

