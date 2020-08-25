Govt, AIIB agree on $500 million loan to improve network capacity of Mumbai suburban rail

The Centre, Maharashtra government, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp (MRVC) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on August 24 signed a $500 million loan agreement to improve network capacity and safety of the Mumbai suburban railway system.

The estimated total cost of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project - 3 (MUTP-3) is $997 million, out of which AIIB will pay $500 million, the Maharashtra government will fund $310 million and the Ministry of Railways will finance $187 million.

"The project is expected to increase network capacity in the region with the reduction in journey time and fatal accidents of commuters. It is estimated that among primary beneficiaries of the project, 22 percent are female passengers who will benefit from improved safety and quality of service," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The loan from multilateral finance institution AIIB has a 5-year grace period and a maturity of 30 years, the statement said.