Govt agrees to issue NOC for UTI AMC's Rs 5,000 crore IPO: Report

Moneycontrol News

The finance ministry has agreed to issue a no-objection letter (NOC) for UTI Asset Management Company's (UTI AMC) initial public offering (IPO), according to a Mint report.

The finance ministry has also asked the four public sector financial institutions, who own a combined 74 percent of UTI AMC, to cut their stakes in the mutual fund, sources told the paper.

Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have been directed to cut their stake from 18.5 percent stake each to 10 percent each within a deadline, the news daily reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

T Rowe Price is UTI AMC's single largest shareholder, owning 26 percent of the company. The US-based investment company on Wednesday withdrew its petition asking markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the finance ministry to ask the PSUs to shed their stake.

T Rowe Price had filed the petition with the Bombay High Court earlier this month. In it, the investor also sought an extension of UTI AMC CEO Leo Puri's term, who subsequently left the company after his tenure expired.

According to regulations, a single shareholder cannot hold a shareholding of more than 10 percent in a mutual fund.

The four PSUs could end up shedding 34 percent of their combined stake in the company, while T Rowe Price could sell some of its stake and give up its veto powers on the board as well, a source told Mint.

UTI AMC's IPO is likely to be worth Rs 5,000 crore, a source told the paper.

"The total offer to the public in the IPO could be around 40% at an estimated size of Rs 5,000 crore, if we go by the calculation done by ICICI Securities Ltd, which was appointed by UTI AMC as a banker for its proposed IPO," the source was quoted as saying.