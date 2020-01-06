Govt action against corrupt entities should not be seen as crackdown: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that action against a few corrupt entities should not be seen as a crackdown by the government, allaying the fears of industries.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers on January 6, he added that the industry must now look ahead at greater investment.

The government, PM Modi said, has brought about increased transparency in the tax system, aiming to reduce human interface with the tax department.

He also noted that corporate tax under the current government has been at its lowest in comparison to that under any other government.

Encouraging innovation and investment, he said industries should work on "zero defect, zero effect" to ensure quality products and thus help increase exports.

Addressing concerns on regulations, he said the reforms on labour courts are being made to simplify labour compliance. The government would ensure it would benefit the industry as well as the workforce.