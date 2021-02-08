Government unlikely to extend suspension of bankruptcy proceedings: Report

Representative image

The government is unlikely to extend the suspension of bankruptcy proceedings enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as business activity and the economy pick up.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is expected to announce the decision in a few days before the suspension of proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) expires on March 24, Mint has reported.

"The situation in March 2020 and now is quite different. The coronavirus situation has improved. GST collections are at an all-time high. Buoyant stock market indices, too, reflect the confidence in economic recovery. A changed situation requires a changed response," an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Businesses and the economy have been steadily improving. The country has begun a vaccination drive against the virus and the number of active COVID-19 cases has seen a significant decline from the peak in September 2020.

The government was of the view that there was no need to keep the code in suspension, the official cited earlier told Mint, adding that an extension was possible if it was required.

"Besides, we have already raised the threshold of default for filing bankruptcy petitions by creditors to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh, which offers protection to small businesses," the official said.

The Centre first suspended insolvency proceedings for six months from March 25, 2020 and then extended it twice. The move was aimed at providing corporate defaulters a breather during the COVID-19 pandemic.