you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government to protect the interests of traders in India: Amitabh Kant

Kant also stressed upon the importance of going digital. According to him retailers must embrace going digital as it is the only way forward for the trading community of such a diverse and growing country.

Addressing the concerns of offline traders with respect to the upcoming e-commerce policy, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on March 5 said that the government will protect their interests against any ill practices in the industry.

"It is our job to protect you," said Kant while addressing a session on the draft e-commerce policy which was organised by The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

"As far as e-commerce is concerned it is a revolution. The traders have a wide network even on streets of the country. No one can beat them. However, in the changing scenario, the government will protect traders and on the other hand will also do its best to have linkages between big players and small traders to ensure principle of co-existence,” he added.

However he also said that the market was for everyone and whichever player would provide the best service will eventually win. At the end of the day, the focus should be on providing benefits to consumers.

Last month, the government came out with the draft e-commerce policy which focuses on issues such as data, infrastructure development, regulatory concerns and the stimulation of the domestic digital economy, among others. The stakeholders have been asked for their comments by March 9.

Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of CAIT said that the traders body will submit their response by March 7. CAIT has been demanding for a regulator for the e-commerce sector among other things.

"Even though the policy looks comprehensive it has not provided solutions to a wide range of issues currently faced by the domestic e-commerce players. The policy should be helpful in providing the opportunity of growth and expansion to the indigenous players in this segment only then the vision of making India a global hub for the manufacturing of goods can be achieved," he said.

CAIT has also been pushing for a ban on the cash on delivery model practiced by the e-commerce companies currently. According to it e-commerce companies should accept payments only through digital payment modes. Currently 90 percent of the e-commerce business is done through cash on delivery.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #Business #CAIT #Startup

