App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government to infuse Rs 200 crore in IFCI next fiscal

Government of India's holding in the non-banking finance company, which stood at 56.42 percent at the end of December 2019, would increase after the capital infusion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has decided to pump Rs 200 crore into Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), the country's oldest term lending institution, through the preferential allotment route next fiscal to shore up its capital and enhance operations, sources said.

Government of India's holding in the non-banking finance company, which stood at 56.42 percent at the end of December 2019, would increase after the capital infusion.

"The (Rs 200 crore) provision is for equity support to Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) keeping in view the business programme and capital requirement," as per the Budget documents presented in Parliament last month.

Close

For the current fiscal as well, the government has earmarked Rs 200 crore capital infusion for IFCI, as per the Revised Estimate.

related news

Established in 1948 as a statutory corporation, IFCI currently has subsidiaries and one associate under its fold.

By the early 1990s, it was recognised that there was need for greater flexibility to respond to the changing financial system. It was also felt that IFCI should directly access the capital markets for its funding needs.

It is with this objective that the constitution of IFCI was changed in 1993 from a statutory corporation to a company under the Indian Companies Act, 1956.

Subsequently, the name of the company was also changed to 'IFCI Ltd' with effect from October 1999.

However in 2015, the government again raised its stake in the firm to over 51 per cent, making it a public sector company.

For the third quarter ended December 2019, IFCI reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 335.38 crore as against a net loss of Rs 31.66 crore in October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Business #IFCI

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.