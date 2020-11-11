PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government to get Rs 3,056 crore dividend from Coal India

In a regulatory filing, the miner said its board of directors has approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of the face value of Rs 10 for 2020-21.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Centre will receive an amount of Rs 3,056 crore as dividend from Maharatna PSU Coal India Ltd as the miner has announced an interim dividend at a rate of Rs 7.50 per share for the 2020-21 financial year, an official said.

The total interim dividend outgo for Coal India will be Rs 4,622 crore after the company's board approved it, he said.

"The government will get around Rs 3,056 crore as a dividend for its shareholding of 66.13 percent in the company," the official said.

Close

In a regulatory filing, the miner said its board of directors has approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of the face value of Rs 10 for 2020-21.

The company sources said the announcement of dividend payment came at a time when the miner's outstanding dues from the power sector remain at about Rs 23,000 crore.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.