Government to close 35 foreign operations of PSBs, to examine 69 for viability

In an effort to promote “responsible banking” following the massive scam at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the government is set to close or merge 35 foreign operations of public sector banks (PSBs).

The government has identified 69 international operations that it will examine to rationalise the non-domestic set up and determine whether they are viable to continue or not.

In a post on Twitter, Rajeev Kumar, Secretary at the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance said, “#ResponsibleBanking; PSBs to consolidate 35 overseas operations without affecting international presence of PSBs in these countries; 69 ops identified for further examination. Move towards cost efficiencies and synergies in overseas mkt @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India.”

Calling it "Action as per Reforms Agenda," the note put out on Twitter by Kumar said, all 216 overseas operations will be examined and those that are non-viable will be closed for cost efficiency and synergy and those operations in the same geography will be consolidated.

The operations will include bank branches, joint ventures, subsidiaries, remittance centres and representative offices.

It also stated that equity stake in joint ventures having multiple public sector bank partners will be consolidated.

The move seems to be a fallout of the Rs 12,700 crore PNB fraud that the bank revealed on February 14. According to the bank, Nirav Modi's jewellery firms and Mehul Chokshi's Gitanjali Group used multiple Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently issued to them to seek loans from foreign branches of multiple Indian banks.

Government officials have been using Twitter to make various policy changes and announcements.

In a tweet earlier this week, Kumar had asked all government-run banks to examine non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of more than Rs 50 crore for any sign of similar wrongdoing or fraud. They have been given 15 days to prepare a “pre-emptive” action plan and address the technological and operational risks addressing more accountability from senior management.