App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government to close 35 foreign operations of PSBs, to examine 69 for viability

Top official terms move as "Action as per Reforms Agenda," and says all 216 overseas operations will be examined.

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In an effort to promote “responsible banking” following the massive scam at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the government is set to close or merge 35 foreign operations of public sector banks (PSBs).

The government has identified 69 international operations that it will examine to rationalise the non-domestic set up and determine whether they are viable to continue or not.

In a post on Twitter, Rajeev Kumar, Secretary at the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance said, “#ResponsibleBanking; PSBs to consolidate 35 overseas operations without affecting international presence of PSBs in these countries; 69 ops identified for further examination. Move towards cost efficiencies and synergies in overseas mkt @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India.”

PSB_governmentAction

related news

Calling it "Action as per Reforms Agenda," the note put out on Twitter by Kumar said, all 216 overseas operations will be examined and those that are non-viable will be closed for cost efficiency and synergy and those operations in the same geography will be consolidated.

The operations will include bank branches, joint ventures, subsidiaries, remittance centres and representative offices.

It also stated that equity stake in joint ventures having multiple public sector bank partners will be consolidated.

The move seems to be a fallout of the Rs 12,700 crore PNB fraud that the bank revealed on February 14. According to the bank, Nirav Modi's jewellery firms and Mehul Chokshi's Gitanjali Group used multiple Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently issued to them to seek loans from foreign branches of multiple Indian banks.

Government officials have been using Twitter to make various policy changes and announcements.

In a tweet earlier this week, Kumar had asked all government-run banks to examine non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of more than Rs 50 crore for any sign of similar wrongdoing or fraud. They have been given 15 days to prepare a “pre-emptive” action plan and address the technological and operational risks addressing more accountability from senior management.

tags #banking #Business #LoUs #PNB

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC