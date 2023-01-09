 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government should take steps to revive rural economy: Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, and President, SIAM

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

In the upcoming Budget, the CV major expects the government to continue with its growth-oriented approach in order to capitalise on the growth potential in the economy.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between the Volvo Group (Volvo) and Eicher Motors Limited (EML), is anticipating robust growth in sales during this calendar year. Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VECV, in a conversation with Moneycontrol, said that while the government is taking adequate measures such as earmarking outlays for infrastructure projects, revival of the rural economy can give a further boost to the Commercial Vehicles (CV) sector. Edited excerpts:

How is the CV industry expected to perform this calendar year? Is the industry out of the woods? If no, what more needs to be done to give it a boost?

As you are aware, the CV industry was in recession right from 2019-20. It started dropping in 2019-20. It dropped further in 2021, which was the COVID year, and continued to drop in the first half of 2021-22. The recovery started in the second half of 2021-22. Since then, the industry has been in the recovery phase. This year, it has shown very good growth. If you look at the first nine months (April to December), the CV industry (in the) 3.5 tonne and above (segments), has grown by 49 percent. In terms of numbers, in the first nine months, we are already very near to the last full year numbers. Last full year, 3.5 tonne (segment) was 343,000 (units). This year, first nine months itself is 323,000. So, you will see good numbers even in the last quarter. The last quarter of the previous calendar year (January to March 2022) was very strong. Due to this base impact, (we) will not have very high growth rates. At the same time, we are expecting good numbers in the last quarter.

And with that, it is likely that the industry will be between the earlier peak of 2018-19 and immediately next year pre-COVID year of 2019-20. At the same time, within the CV industry, there are some segments which will see new peaks this year, and some segments still away from the earlier peak. For example, you will see a new peak this year in the light and medium duty trucks. However, heavy duty trucks are still away from the earlier peak. Similarly, buses. Buses were the worst impacted during COVID-19. Here too, you will see it is still not reaching the earlier peak. It will be away from the earlier (numbers). The small commercial vehicles also we will see a new peak this year. So, there will be some segments that will cross the earlier peaks, and some still away from the earlier peaks. Since this is the situation, we are expecting good growth next year.

As you are expecting robust growth in the CV space, what would be the key growth drivers which will give further thrust to the sector?

The biggest growth driver is replacements, because during this two-and-a-half years of recession, replacements have not happened because sentiments were down. CVs and trucks need replacements every five to six years. If you take a truck that has run, say, around 1.5 lakh kilometres (km) in a year, in five to six years, it would run up to 7.5 lakh to nine lakh km. After a truck runs for so long, its productivity drops. Fuel efficiency drops, maintenance goes up and uptime comes down. Therefore, to meet the productivity requirements and the demands of customers, fleet operators replace the trucks every five to six years.