Government should take steps to revive rural economy: Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, and President, SIAM

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between the Volvo Group (Volvo) and Eicher Motors Limited (EML), is anticipating robust growth in sales during this calendar year. Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VECV, in a conversation with Moneycontrol, said that while the government is taking adequate measures such as earmarking outlays for infrastructure projects, revival of the rural economy can give a further boost to the Commercial Vehicles (CV) sector. Edited excerpts:

How is the CV industry expected to perform this calendar year? Is the industry out of the woods? If no, what more needs to be done to give it a boost?

As you are aware, the CV industry was in recession right from 2019-20. It started dropping in 2019-20. It dropped further in 2021, which was the COVID year, and continued to drop in the first half of 2021-22. The recovery started in the second half of 2021-22. Since then, the industry has been in the recovery phase. This year, it has shown very good growth. If you look at the first nine months (April to December), the CV industry (in the) 3.5 tonne and above (segments), has grown by 49 percent. In terms of numbers, in the first nine months, we are already very near to the last full year numbers. Last full year, 3.5 tonne (segment) was 343,000 (units). This year, first nine months itself is 323,000. So, you will see good numbers even in the last quarter. The last quarter of the previous calendar year (January to March 2022) was very strong. Due to this base impact, (we) will not have very high growth rates. At the same time, we are expecting good numbers in the last quarter.

And with that, it is likely that the industry will be between the earlier peak of 2018-19 and immediately next year pre-COVID year of 2019-20. At the same time, within the CV industry, there are some segments which will see new peaks this year, and some segments still away from the earlier peak. For example, you will see a new peak this year in the light and medium duty trucks. However, heavy duty trucks are still away from the earlier peak. Similarly, buses. Buses were the worst impacted during COVID-19. Here too, you will see it is still not reaching the earlier peak. It will be away from the earlier (numbers). The small commercial vehicles also we will see a new peak this year. So, there will be some segments that will cross the earlier peaks, and some still away from the earlier peaks. Since this is the situation, we are expecting good growth next year.

As you are expecting robust growth in the CV space, what would be the key growth drivers which will give further thrust to the sector?

The biggest growth driver is replacements, because during this two-and-a-half years of recession, replacements have not happened because sentiments were down. CVs and trucks need replacements every five to six years. If you take a truck that has run, say, around 1.5 lakh kilometres (km) in a year, in five to six years, it would run up to 7.5 lakh to nine lakh km. After a truck runs for so long, its productivity drops. Fuel efficiency drops, maintenance goes up and uptime comes down. Therefore, to meet the productivity requirements and the demands of customers, fleet operators replace the trucks every five to six years.

Now, these replacements have not happened during this two-and-a-half years of recession. Those replacements are happening in the current year, and will continue into the next year. Apart from the pent-up demand for replacements, the regular replacements which have to happen this year and next year, will also happen. Now, the second big reason is the government's program on infrastructure investments. If you look at the capex programs of the Government of India, even in the last Budget, the allocation for capital expenditure was Rs 7.5 lakh crore. The thrust was on infrastructure creation, such as road construction. There is tremendous requirement for trucks, and that is the second driver for growth in the trucks (segment). And the third driver is the fundamental economic growth. This year we're expecting GDP growth of around 7 percent. And the Government of India has announced plans that (should see) the economy grow to $5 trillion in the next three to five years. So, India is expecting good growth in future. And, when the GDP grows, the CV industry which is directly linked to GDP, will also grow, at least for the next one to two years. The Auto Expo is round the corner. Please tell us the products and technologies that you plan to showcase at the Expo. Our theme for the Auto Expo this year is smart sustainability. And based on that theme, we are going to introduce many products using latest technologies with a focus on decarbonisation, productivity, and connectivity. So, you will see a lot of new technologies and alternate fuels. We will be displaying products-based on electric (vehicle) technology, those using alternate fuels like CNG and LNG, etc. In fact, there will be a dual-fuel technology product that uses both, CNG and LNG. We are going to exhibit an electric intercity 13.5-meter bus. Also, there will be another LNG Volvo truck. We are also going to display a very, very luxurious, and ultra-modern Volvo bus ― a 15-meter product which will define the new standards of comfortable travel. You will also see hydrogen fuel cell technology-driven truck. Talking about the Auto Expo as a whole, how different will it be this time around? First of all, there is tremendous excitement since this Auto Expo is being held after three years. This Expo is also happening at a time when there is tremendous focus on sustainability and decarbonisation. So, this Auto Expo will see many OEMs showcase a number of new technologies. That will be technologies in the electric vehicle (EV) space, technologies with alternative fuels, and of course, technologies with a lot of new things which are happening in the industry. You will see a lot of focus on flex fuels, alternate fuels and safety practices. There will be many programs, and seminars that will address these topics. It's going to be a very good show. We're expecting very good participation. What specific theme can we expect when it comes to technologies? There is no such specific theme that we have defined. However, new technologies are evolving. Now, how much share is going to be electric, or hydrogen, or other fuels, only time will tell. At the same time, companies are getting ready with all these technologies, so that whenever the industry evolves on these new technologies, at that time no one would want to be left behind. So, you will see a lot of technologies simultaneously. You will see alternate fuels, LNG/CNG, electric, hydrogen based, hydrogen-based ICE, and hydrogen fuel cells. You will also see ethanol. Coming back to VECV, how has it performed in the last calendar year, and how is it expected to perform going forward? What kind of market share, growth opportunities, and export opportunities are you looking at? In the CV segment, we are doing extremely well. In the first nine months, we have grown by 44 percent, having already sold more than 53,000 trucks and buses. Within that, we have grown very well in heavy duty truck segment. In heavy duty trucks, both Eicher and Volvo brands put together, our market share is more than 80 percent. And in the light and medium duty trucks, we have a market share of around 30 percent. And in buses, we have a market share of 23 percent. And these market share number are better than the previous year numbers. So, we have grown in market share. And we have very strong plans based on a very robust product portfolio. A number of new products have been introduced. And we plan to introduce more products. Some of these new products, you will see on display in the Auto Expo. Being a leading CV player, what is your expectation from the Budget? The expectation is that the government continues with a growth-oriented approach because India is a growing economy. If the economy has to grow, we will need a lot more thrust on growth-oriented projects, such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission that was announced recently with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. This will lead to investments of Rs 8 lakh crore over the next few years. This is very good for the CV industry. Similarly, the government has big programs for infrastructure. We would like the trust continuing on capital expenditure, growth-oriented projects, and infrastructure projects. And then, of course, we are also expecting that the government take some steps to boost the rural economy, which has slowed down and has impacted some parts of the auto sector. We expect the government to come out with some incentives or some measures to boost the rural economy. These are our fundamental expectations from this Budget.

Avishek Banerjee

READ MORE