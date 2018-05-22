Government seeks revival plans from 11 PSBs by Friday

The Centre has directed all 11 public sector banks under the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework to submit revival plans by Friday, as per a report in The Economic Times. Some banks recently told the Finance Ministry that they require more than one year to come out of the restrictions that the PCA has imposed on them.

Sources close to the government told ET that banks are already looking at many stringent austerity measures, including hiring freeze. “All banks are already looking to consolidate their operations. They will present a more detailed plan, which will incorporate rationalisation of branches, differentiated products and services, and measures,” he added.

Three to four banks may come out of the PCA framework much earlier than expected, an official said. “As more cases resolve under the Bankruptcy Code, we expect more capital to free up and reduction in non-performing assets.”



#IBC transforming CREDIT CULTURE in #NewIndia. Abt RS 35000 cr reduction of #NPAs of #PSBs in Bhushan Steel case. Reduction of NPAs in individual PSBs range from abt Rs. 500 Cr. to over Rs. 10,000 Cr. @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India

— Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) May 21, 2018

Rajiv Kumar, Financial Services Secretary, on Monday tweeted that after the resolution of Bhushan Steel through dedicated bankruptcy framework, there will be a reduction of Rs 35,000 crore of NPAs for state run banks. This will also help in bringing down their bad loans by more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Moody’s Investors Service on Monday destroyed Punjab National Bank’s foreign and local currency deposit ratings and estimated that a capital infusion of Rs 12,000-Rs 13,000 crore is required to strengthen the capital ratios.

“As the second-largest public sector bank in India by total deposits, the systemic importance of PNB is very high and Moody’s expects that the government will provide extraordinary support to the bank’s creditors and depositors when required,” Moody’s said.

FM Piyush Goyal had said that government will give PSBs as much support as possible. “We will ensure that the central government supports strengthening of the banks to help them come out of the PCA framework as quickly as possible.”