Government seeks higher dividends from state-run companies: Report

The government, facing a revenue crunch, has sought for a higher quarterly dividend from state-run firms.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has issued an advisory on the subject to heads of the companies on November 9, Business Standard reported.

The government has also asked for a higher share of the companies' profits, the report added.

"The central public sector enterprises, especially those that pay relatively higher dividends (100 per cent dividend or Rs 10 per share as the case may be), may consider paying interim dividend every quarter after quarterly results. Other central public sector enterprises may consider paying interim dividend half-yearly," the advisory said, as seen by the paper.

The government is aiming for a "predictable and staggered" dividend regime, the report said. Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) usually pay an interim dividend in February or March.

"Such bunching of interim dividend payouts in February-March may compete with their cash availability for year-end payments to suppliers as well as towards advance tax," the DIPAM advisory said.

According to the report, DIPAM has asked CPSEs to consider payout of at least 90 percent of the projected annual dividend as interim dividend in one or more instalments.

Existing norms require state-run firms to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30 percent of profit after tax or 5 percent of net worth, whichever is higher.

"It has, however, been observed that many PSUs usually consider only paying minimum dividend according to the guidelines. PSUs are advised to strive for paying higher dividends, taking into account relevant factors like profitability, capex requirements with due leveraging, cash or reserves, and net worth," the DIPAM advisory said.