App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Government seeks comments on updated voluntary guidelines for businesses

The updated version will be finalised after an assessment and review of suggestions and inputs received from stakeholders and wide consultations with the relevant ministries, business and stakeholders at large.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has sought public comments on the updated national voluntary guidelines on social, environmental and economic responsibilities of business.

The ministry has made public a draft of the updated National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business (NVGs).

"The updated version will be finalised after an assessment and review of suggestions and inputs received from stakeholders and wide consultations with the relevant ministries, business and stakeholders at large," it said in a release today.

Comments on the draft have been sought till July 20.

related news

"There have been several notable national and international developments in the wider sustainability and business responsibility domains since the release of NVGs requiring their updating.

"The adoption of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), debates on climate change and enhanced role of business in engendering human rights in their functioning are to mention a few," the release said.

In July 2011, the ministry came out with the NVGs with a view to make business socially responsible.

"The NVGs comprise nine interrelated and interconnected principles and their attendant core elements and represent a holistic approach to business responsibility," the release said.

Based on the guidelines, markets regulator Sebi, in 2012, had mandated top 100 companies to furnish annual business responsibility report. Now it is for top 500 listed companies.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.