MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Government regulation not necessarily a bad thing: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri

As per Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the ban on ByteDance-owned TikTok in India is not good for rivals and sets a bad precedent.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 11:29 AM IST
Vice President of Product Management at Facebook Adam Mosseri. (PC-AFP)

Vice President of Product Management at Facebook Adam Mosseri. (PC-AFP)


Instagram Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adam Mosseri has said government regulation is not necessarily a “bad thing" and is required in some areas.

The head of Facebook-owned Instagram told The Economic Times that the company did not want to get into the business of making content decisions.

"We think privacy is an area where we would love more specific guidance from governments. So regulation isn't necessarily a bad thing and, very often, it is necessary. The question is, how do we make sure it's smart regulation?" he told the publication.

Mosseri also said the ban on ByteDance-owned TikTok in India was not good for rivals and set a bad precedent. He said any uptick in engagement seen after a rival had been weakened or banned was "outweighed" by the risk created by precedent setting.

He also gave his reasons for speaking against the potential ban on TikTok in the US.

Close

Related stories

Also read: 'It's hard to prove': Why antitrust suits against Facebook face hurdles

"I think if more and more countries are interested in banning apps or threatening to ban apps as a point of leverage to try and force companies like ours to do whatever they like...sometimes it's about censorship, sometimes it’s about data access — it creates a lot of risk," Mosseri told The Economic Times.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, which could potentially force the company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp or spin them off into separate entities.

Mosseri told The Economic Times that he disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit, which accuses Facebook of using a "buy or bury" strategy to fend off smaller competitors.

"I think people miss that Instagram is what it is today because of Facebook in a lot of ways. Not to take any credit away from the founders. They are brilliant. I joined Instagram to work with them. But when we bought it, Instagram was 13 people. It was a small app and today it's a global platform and the vast majority of its history – more than eight years of its 10 years – has been as part of a Facebook company," Mosseri said.

He also said social media platforms should be prepared for further scrutiny.

"Facebook is at the forefront of a lot of this, given how involved we are in people's lives, in the news industry, how involved we've been in the press over the last couple of years," he said. "Given our size, people are going to scrutinise us and we should expect that."

Mosseri also said India was one of the most important markets for Instagram.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Instagram
first published: Dec 17, 2020 11:29 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.