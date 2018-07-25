App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Government readies to sell NHPC stake to state-run peer NTPC, say sources

The Ministries of Finance and Power are discussing a plan to sell the government's 73.67 percent stake in NHPC to NTPC, which is owned 62.7 percent by the government.

The government is in talks to sell its stake in hydro power producer NHPC to its state-run peer NTPC, the country's biggest electricity generator by capacity, say sources.

The Ministries of Finance and Power are discussing a plan to sell the government’s 73.67 percent stake in NHPC to NTPC, which is owned 62.7 percent by the government.

Through the stake sale, the government is looking to exit from NHPC. The talks are at an initial stage and a deal is unlikely to be concluded this fiscal year, sources told CNBC-TV18.

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:33 am

tags #Business #Companies #NHPC #NTPC

