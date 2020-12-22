MARKET NEWS

Government plans to sell two IFCI subsidiaries: Report

Established in 1948 as a statutory corporation, IFCI currently has subsidiaries and one associate under its fold.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 09:15 AM IST
(Image: Twitter @IFCI_LTD)

The government is planning to sell subsidiaries of IFCI to infuse money into the non-banking lender. FCI has been riddled with soured assets. Its net non-performing assets-to-advances ratio was 42.7 percent as of March, against 31.8 percent a year ago, according to the lender's annual report.

The government is not keen on infusing funds into IFCI, and plans to unlock value created by its subsidiaries -- Stock Holding Corp­ora­tion of India and IFCI Infr­a­structure Development, Business Standard reported, citing a senior government official.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

IFCI reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.30 crore in the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.32 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, net loss narrowed from Rs 301.32 crore in June 2020 quarter.

Total income increased to Rs 859.10 crore in July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 709.51 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.

Established in 1948 as a statutory corporation, IFCI currently has subsidiaries and one associate under its fold.

By the early 1990s, it was recognised that there was a need for greater flexibility to respond to the changing financial system. It was also felt that IFCI should directly access the capital markets for its funding needs. It is with this objective that the constitution of IFCI was changed in 1993 from a statutory corporation to a company under the Indian Companies Act, 1956.

Subsequently, the name of the company was also changed to 'IFCI Ltd' with effect from October 1999. However, in 2015, the government again raised its stake in the firm to over 51 percent, making it a public sector company.
TAGS: #Business #IFCI #India
first published: Dec 22, 2020 09:15 am

